Delilah Returns To St. Louis

Starting Monday June 15 Delilah will be back on the air in St. Louis. The Premiere Radio Networks syndicated host will be heard on 102.5 KEZK-FM Sunday – Friday 7 PM to Midnight.

“Delilah was a staple on St. Louis radio for many years and we’re thrilled to welcome her back to her St. Louis radio home,” said Becky Domyan, Sr. VP/MM, Entercom St. Louis. “Listeners are excited to reconnect with Delilah’s signature positivity and shining light, at a time when they are most in need of comforting and familiar voices.”

“I’m excited to reconnect with so many friends in the St. Louis area every evening on 102.5 KEZK. Let the fabulous stories begin,” said Delilah.

Delilah, based in Seattle, is heard on more than 150 stations nationwide.