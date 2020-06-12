Are Consumers Ready To Spend?

On Thursday Westwood One Executives Suzanne Grimes and Pierre Bouvard made a presentation called The State of Consumers, Audio and Media. It was an in-depth look at consumers behavior now that states are opening up, and, in the midst of protests over the murder of George Floyd.

Consumers seem to be thinking about opening up their wallets again. In the middle of May only 9% of consumers believed they would start spending as they were before the coronavirus outbreak. By the end of May the statistics showed that number has nearly doubled to 17%.

And, as you can see by this chart, auto sales are making a quick recovery, which is great news for a very important ad spending category for the radio industry.



The new Westwood data also shows, as states open back up and people get back to work, radio listening is recovering.





Finally, this chart, which shows exactly what your listeners expect when it comes to covering the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd.