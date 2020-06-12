A Different Beat For DJ Loui Vee

iHeart media is moving Indy/Louisville PD, DJ Loui Vee to Atlanta. He takes over as PD at 105.3 The Beat.

“Very excited to have DJ Loui Vee in Atlanta. He is an exceptional talent who will continue to build the brand of 105.3 The Beat Atlanta,” said Meg Stevens, Sr. VP Programming, iHeartMedia Atlanta.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Atlanta, finding out what it is that they want and need, and providing that for them,” said Vee.

Vee has a history with iHeart. Along with his stop in Indy and Louisville he was an Assistant PD in Columbia, SC. He will be responsible for overseeing all on-air, social and digital programming in Atlanta.