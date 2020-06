Washington D.C. based Yamanair Creative wants to hear from freelance creative talent. The company has seen an uptick in demand and needs help to serve the 500 radio markets it works in.

“Whether you have been furloughed, your position is downgraded or eliminated, if you are a voice talent, copywriter, production or imaging director we need to connect now,” said Yaman Coskun, Founder/CEO,Yamanair Creative.

Yamanair Creative products include CASH by CREATIVE and SPECbyte.