Reforecasting Marketing Trends

Borrell Associates latest Local Marketing Trends Podcast is going inside the numbers to examine what the rest of 2020 looks like for ad spending. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott, VP Research, breakdown a survey of 278 SMB ad managers.

“All non-digital is down, all digital is still up,” according to Elliott as he looks at data from pre-Covid to now.

“Radio had the biggest swing. They said they were going to be eight percent up at the beginning of the year, now they think they are going to be 20 percent down. Newspaper said they were going to be up one percent, but it now shows 27 percent down.”

“All digital is still up but it’s truncated a little bit. OTT at the beginning of the year was predicted to be up 17 percent, but now that’s dialed down to about six percent up. On line video had predicted it would be 14 percent up, but that has been dialed back down to five percent.”

The numbers Elliott and Borrell look at are from a survey of ad managers, not all selling a single product, but averaging about five different products. You can find the entire podcast here.