CMG Contributes Big In Tulsa

The Cox Media Group Tulsa cluster has stepped up to aid community partners with fundraising efforts during Covid times. More than $2 million dollars has been raised during the first half of 2020.

The integrated cluster (FOX23, My41, MeTV, Mix96.5, K95.5, 102.3 KRMG, 103.3 The Eagle, and 105.7 The Bone) contribution does not include non-monetary events. Those efforts included partnering with the Community Food Bank to collect more than 774 pounds of food and the collection of 220 pints of blood through a drive with the Oklahoma Blood Institute.

“During times of great uncertainty, like now, people rely more than ever on the support of community partners to help them get through,” said Cathy Gunther, VP CMG-Tulsa. “This is why we have not only upheld our commitments to our current partners, but have gone a step further and added a number of new events to try and help our partners jump-start donations to serve more people who are now reliant upon them.”

In 2019, CMG-Tulsa raised more than $4.7 million for local charities.