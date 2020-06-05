Our Guest Shared Several Great Radio Ideas

On Facebook Live Thursday we interviewed the CEO of Primte Time Marketing, Jordan Kirshenbaum. Now that states are starting to open up again, we wanted to know how he’s advising his clients on their advertising and marketing plans, and how radio fits into those plans. Jordon also shared several successful radio promotions that he’s run. WATCH

On Tuesday of this week, we interviewed Steve Connelly, the Founder of Boston ad agency Connelly Partners. Steve told us how his clients are advertising during a pandemic, why he loves writing radio ads and how salespeople should be calling on their clients. Watch the interview on Facebook or YouTube. Connolly’s clients include The Mass State Lottery, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Museum of Fine Arts and The NE Aquarium.