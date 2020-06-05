Paulus Joins VAB Marketing

The Virginia Association of Broadcasters is welcoming Dave Paulus as Marketing Consultant. Paulus brings 35 years of broadcast and marketing expertise to the organization.

As VAB Marketing Consultant Paulus will be responsible for new business development for Radio and TV broadcasters throughout the state. His most recent job was Director of Client Services for O’Brien Et Al. Advertising in Virginia Beach.

In making the announcement VAB President Kym Grinnage wrote, “As Virginia broadcasters are challenged to thrive in this difficult and unexpected environment, the addition of Dave to the already strong VBS work from James Levy and leadership of Easter Associates, makes the Virginia Association of Broadcasters one of the most dynamic and proactive broadcast associations in the country. Dave’s commitment, passion, and excitement is unparalleled, and we could not be more excited to share this news.”

In the 18 years he has been in the state, his resume includes President/General Manager of WNOR/WAFX and WJOI (1998-2008) and Vice President/General Manager of Max Media (2010 to 2017).