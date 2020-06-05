NPR Rules The Triton Podcast Chart

The latest monthly top podcast chart has been released by Triton and NPR occupies 9 of the top 15 positions. The latest chart covers April 13 through May 10. The report includes only the networks that subscribe to the Triton service. For example, iHeart is not counted. Audioboom was the most recent to be added.

The Top Podcasts are ranked by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users. Leading podcasts by both Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users include Up First (NPR), My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark (Stitcher), The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Media/Westwood One), and Fresh Air (NPR), with NPR News Now remaining in the #1 spot as the most downloaded podcast in the United States.

The Top Networks are also ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users for the reporting period of April 13th through May 10th (Monday to Sunday). NPR remained in the #1 spot with 39,857,042 Average Weekly Downloads and 11,188,931 Average Weekly Users, followed by Entercom’s Podcast Network, including Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, and Stitcher.