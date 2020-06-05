Baseball Announcers Will Not Travel

If the millionaires and billionaires can come to an agreement on how many Major League Baseball games might be played in a coronavirus shortened season, radio announcers will not be traveling to the away games.

MLB has advised all teams that they should expect to call the away game from a monitor in their home city. Bruce Levin, a baseball analyst for WSCR-AM in Chicago first reported the story. Owners wanted to begin the season on July 4th and play 114 games. Players didn’t agree to that because of the reduced salary plan the owners put forward.

It appears, for now, as the NBA and NHL get ready to restart their seasons, baseball has no season start date in sight.

