Partnership Success In Houston

Entercom Houston is highlighting the success the partnerships in the market have brought to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Since the start of the effort in April, more than $14 million has been raised.

Entercom Houston joined forces with United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation to raise funds and get the word out about relief efforts across all of their stations and platforms. As of May 19, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund raised $14.4 million; and so far about $2.3 million has been distributed to 30 different Houston area agencies.

According to Entercom, more than 1,000 promotional announcements were aired on the Houston stations. Almost 1,000 commercial ads ran across all six stations in the group. Social media posts reached over 15,000 users of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. All stations and RADIO.COM featured web pages dedicated to the effort.

Donated airtime, website and social media campaigns, according to Entercom, represented $555,300 in promotional value.