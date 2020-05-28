Parr Goes National With Key Networks

Key Networks is launching Country radio host Shawn Parr’s new 4-hour weekday show, Shawn Parr’s Across the Country into national syndication beginning Monday. The show will kick-off in 16 markets at launch.

The show is customized to air anywhere in a station’s lineup between 6am-Midnight.

Dennis Green, Chief Revenue Officer, Key Networks, said: “We are delighted at the initial response from stations to Shawn Parr’s Across the Country. There is no one in country radio that works harder putting together amazing content for affiliates than Shawn and we look forward to coming to your towns Across the Country!”

Parr added, “I have waited a long time for this and have built an amazing team who are ready to help me take Nashville “Across the Country!” I don’t anticipate any sleep Sunday night… THIS is going to be FUN!”

With has nearly 30 years in Country radio, including 10 years as a nationally syndicated host.

Based in Nashville, Parr is also the voice of The Academy of Country Music Awards, The Golden Globes, American Music Awards and other national television specials.