Loud Media Adds Two More

Loud Media is purchasing WJRV-FM in Oliver Springs, TN and WTNQ-FM in La Follette, also in Tennessee, from Momentum Broadcasting. Loud Media will LMA the stations July 1.

Loud Media is owned by Aaron Ishmael and Ricki Lee and operates stations in New York, Tennessee and Colorado.

Ishmael said, ​“We are extremely excited about strengthening our position in the Knoxville market. WJRV and WTNQ are the perfect companions for our other two established radio stations WVLZ and WKCE. We are looking forward to introducing two exciting new radio brands to Knoxville and expanding our footprint starting July 1, 2020”

Broker, Eddie Esserman represented Momentum in the transaction, which is expected to close in the Fall.