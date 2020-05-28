Sun Radio Giving Out Grant Money

The Sun Radio Foundation has pledged to give out $20,000 in funding to community radio stations and central Texas musicians as part of its Sun Radio Recharge COVID-19 relief program. The money can be used to pay electric bills.

The 501C3 Not for Profit Sun Radio Foundation is now accepting applications for:

Sun Radio Recharge for Community and Non-Commercial Radio Stations Nationwide: The foundation has allocated another $10,000 for one-time gifts of up to $250 each for Community Radio Stations throughout the country currently void of Corporation for Public Broadcasting funding or tax-payer subsidies. To apply go HERE.

Sun Radio Recharge for Central Texas Musicians: The foundation has allocated initial funding in the amount of $10,000 for one-time gifts of up to $200 each for Local Austin and San Antonio area musicians and crew members who are struggling to pay electric bills. To apply go HERE.

“Local musicians and the community radio stations who play their music are struggling,” says Daryl O’Neal, Executive Director and Founder of the Sun Radio Foundation. “Many small, independent community radio stations do not receive any tax-payer funded ‘Public Radio’ stipends through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; Of the $75,000,000 in new COVID relief funding given to the CPB, hundreds of non-commercial community radio stations will not receive a dime. We’re Solar powered. If we can provide a little sunshine to those who make music, and to those stations who are so brave to play it without help, we’re going to do so. New donations will extend the program.”