NYT ‘The Daily’ Coming To WBUR

WBUR, Boston NPR is adding The New York Times’ The Daily to weekday news programming. The 30 minute podcast hosted by Michael Barbara will debut Monday, May 11.

Produced by The New York Times and distributed by American Public Media, The Daily radio edition will give public radio listeners a deep analysis of one or two of the day’s top news stories. It will air on WBUR at 9 P.M.

“Audiences are hungry for meaningful news that helps bring more understanding and clarity to our lives, especially during the pandemic,” said Sam Fleming, Managing Director of News and Programming, WBUR. “The Daily’s in-depth style of reporting complements WBUR’s own work. We hope our audience will enjoy this new program that’s already been a huge hit with podcast listeners.”

In 2019, The Daily surpassed one billion downloads.