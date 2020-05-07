Town Hall On Asian Racism

Minnesota Public Radio will explore Asian racism during the pandemic. The hour long event is set for Tuesday, May 12 and is free and open to the public with prior registration.

Laura Yuen of MPR News will host the town hall that will explore the cultural effects on the Asian American community. The discussion will also explore what people can do to interrupt hateful behavior that is racially motivated.

This discussion will include a panel and audience Q&A and will be broadcast on MPR News at a later date. Full details and registration can be found Here.