The Mighty 1090 To Return This Summer

The former San Diego sports station will be called The Mightier 1090 and will include more than sports. Arizona ad agency executive Bill Hagen has invested in the station which went off the air a year ago due to financial reasons.

Hagen tells the San Diego Union-Tribune that former afternoon host Scott Kaplan will be part of the new station lineup. “Sports is going to be just part of it. There will be sports there — but it’s not going to be just 24/7 talking about sports. Absolutely, it will be about lifestyle.”