Coronavirus Wipes Out $17 Billion in Local Advertising

BIA has released an adjusted local advertising projection for 2020. As expected, the impact on local media will be massive. The research firm has revised an earlier 2020 revenue prediction of $161.3 Billion to $144.3 Billion, a decline of 10.6%. That huge hit from a crisis barely two months old.

The new estimate also represents a 3.6 percent decline from 2019, even with the added political advertising revenue of $7.1B anticipated this year. Of course, there is still no way of really knowing how much longer this crisis will continue.

Radio’s over-the-air revenue, according to BIA, will come in at $11.4 Billion, a decline of nearly $2 Billion. BIA’s pre-COVID-19 projection for radio was $13.1 Billion.

BIA SVP and Chief Economist Mark Fratrik says, “A realistic view of the virus is that it will continue to have a negative impact on the second quarter, with some continuation into the 3 rd quarter. We have assumed that there will be a strong rebound in the latter part of the year, but we will have to re-evaluate as the on-going economic impact becomes clearer.”