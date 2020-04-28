iHeart Helps Distribute Masks

On Monday iHeartMedia teamed up with Foodshare, Hammond Iles and NEFCO Corporation to donate face masks to all first responders in East Hartford, as well as provide food and face masks to residents of the state at Rentschler Field, which houses the largest parking lot in Connecticut.

Alongside distributing KN95 masks to police and fire officials, face masks to the public were handed out to 1,200 cars. For almost two weeks daily, Foodshare has been distributing 21,000 to 26,000 pounds of food daily from 8:30 a.m. until noon to those in need, up to 1,200 cars daily.