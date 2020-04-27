Radio and CMT personality Cody Alan is hosting a virtual pet playdate series. Teddy Time, will feature his 9 month old Golden Retriever, Teddy, and other country music starts and their pets.

Alan hosts CMT After MidNite and CMT Radio live on the Premiere Networks. The twice a week feature will be carried online and as part of hist Instagram and Facebook pages.

His syndicated radio programs are heard on stations across America and originating from the CMT studio in Nashville, his shows feature the biggest names in Country music and entertainment.