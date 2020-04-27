Lady B Returns

Radio One Philadelphia is welcoming Lady B back to the afternoon airwaves. The urban radio pioneer is back on Classix 107.9, holding down the afternoon drive slot.

“Classix 107.9 FM plays R&B from the 70’s & 80’s – the perfect mix of music for both Lady B and Philly,” said Radio One Philadelphia PD Jay Dixon. “Afternoons is where Lady B shines. Philly radio grew up on Lady B. With her team, DJ Touchtone and Roxi Fab, Lady B is like medicine for the soul.”

“I am more than thrilled to be going back to my original time slot on the radio, said Lady B. “I love entertaining my folks while they are in their cars!”