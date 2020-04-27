Charlotte Host Donates Laptops

Tim Greene, afternoon personality on WSGE-91.7 FM, Charlotte, is helping youth in an outreach program stay connected while staying home. Greene purchased and presented laptop computers to students in the NC Works NEXTGEN program.

The program assists youth 16-24 who have barriers to self-sufficiency who don’t have computers to participate in the classes that have been moved online because of the outbreak. Some of the participants are high school dropouts, homeless, are young parents or have criminal backgrounds that hinder employment or higher education opportunities.

“It was a pleasure presenting these great students with the tools they needed that will help them continue to be as successful as possible in life,” said Greene, who is also the Assistant PD and MD, for the non-commercial, public broadcast station operating through Gaston College.