Mason Moves To Nashville

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Paul Mason is the new PD at sports station 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM in Nashville. Mason moves to Nashville from West Palm Beach where he was PD at Hubbard’s NewsTalk 850 WFTL and Fox Sports 640.

