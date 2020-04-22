iHeart Marks 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day

The environmental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is being explored as iHeart Media unveils an new initiative. iHeartRadioEarth is an effort to inspire listeners to take action that positively impacts the environment.

The first phase of the campaign, focuses on the environmental impact of consumers’ behavioral changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year-long campaign will include a series of local environmental events and initiatives, social media activations, on-air personality and celebrity endorsements to educate audiences across iHeart’s stations and platforms on how to make a positive impact in their own communities and on the planet.

The effort will also include a PSA campaign developed in partnership with the National Environmental Education Foundation. Podcasts are also part of the mix, and will focus on environmental concerns and issues.