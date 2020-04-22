Field: KROQ Firings Due To Ratings

In a rare public comment about personnel, Entercom CEO David Field tells Rolling Stone the recent firing of the KROQ Los Angeles morning show was about ratings and had nothing to do with Coronavirus layoffs or furloughs. The Field interview was part of a lengthy piece about the radio industry, which the magazine entitled “In a Crisis, Radio Should Be Bigger Than Ever — So Why Isn’t It?

Field tells Rolling Stone that local decisions are made by local management depending on how programs perform. “The ratings on the show post-Bean (Gene Baxter) were not where they needed to be, so the decision was made locally that it was time for change, and time to rebuild a new show that would hopefully garner higher ratings.”

Aside from the Field comments the magazine article was more about how radio is less significant today that it has been in the past – or should be today. ” In trying to compete with streaming services, satellite radio, and podcasts, terrestrial radio seems to have lost something of its original mission: Familiarity, flexibility, localization, and interactivity.”

Nearly every radio CEO would debate that last point. While the article claims a lot of the Nielsen 90% listening numbers come from background listening, the radio industry clearly believes, that despite the layoffs and furloughs (which are taking place in every industry by the way), radio personalities are the companionship listeners are turning to. Not to mention the community fundraising events (see next 4 stories) taking place all over the country, every day.

Connoisseur Media. VP of Programming Keith Dakin represented the radio industry very well in the article. “You can hear your songs everywhere, but these personalities that you listen to and grow up with can be the calming, soothing voice to help you feel better, escape, or give you information and news. These people become your friends. We do perceptual studies and research studies, and people say, ‘Oh, they’re like my family. They’re like my co-workers.’ Making changes now is bad for your brand, because your listeners are used to these DJs and they’re looking for the DJs they love.”

Read the entire Rolling Stone article HERE