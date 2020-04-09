Hubbard West Palm $1 Million in Airtime

The program is called Fight Back Give Back and the goal is to help local charities raise awareness and funds during the COVID-19 crisis. The Hubbard West Palm stations are donating up to $1 Million worth of airtime in April & May for the cause.

Designated local charities will receive 50 thirty-second PSA announcements airing Monday, April 13th through Sunday, May 31st across their 7 radio stations (97.9 WRMF, Party 96.3, New Country 103.1, Sunny 107.9, X102.3, 850 WFTL & Fox Sports 640 South Florida).