Entercom Feeding The Need

The “Feed the Need Radiothon” will be held in Pittsburgh to benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. The radiothon, which aims to fund 100,000 meals to help displaced workers who are utilizing the emergency drive up distribution sites as well as food pantries in and around the Pittsburgh region, will be broadcast live on News Radio 1020 KDKA (KDKA-AM), 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM), 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM) and Y108 (WDSY-FM) on Tuesday, April 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

“Radio serves as a lifeline for local communities and brings them together in times of need. Pittsburghers always come together and this is no exception,” said Michael Spacciapolli, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Pittsburgh. “We are looking forward to leveraging our voice to help our friends and neighbors through the ‘Feed the Need Radiothon’ in partnership with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. We hope to do our part and help our community during this pandemic.”