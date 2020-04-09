    Radio Ink Coronavirus Episode #19 – Bill Hendrich

    Bill Hendrich

    Working from home, like everyone else in America, Cox Media Group EVP Bill Hendrich is doing everything he can to keep his troops pumped up and ready for action when it’s safe to resume normal activity in the world. We caught up with Bill yesterday to get the details for episode #19 of our daily coronavirus update. LISTEN 
