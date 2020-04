The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction and Dinner ceremony has been rescheduled for September 3rd due to the coronaviris crisis. The event, which is being held at The Westin In Nashville, was to be held June 24th.

The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees include three off-air radio broadcasters and three on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are Jim Duncan, Victor Sansone, and George Beasley. The on-air honorees are Tim Wilson, Chuck Edwards, and Mark “Hawkeye” Louis.