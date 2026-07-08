NAFB Adds Stephanie Hoff to News Service Staff

A new voice is joining the National Association of Farm Broadcasting News Service lineup. Stephanie Hoff has taken on a newly created, part-time broadcast reporter role, where she will develop enterprise content for NAFB’s broadcaster members.

Before joining the News Service, she served on the organization’s Washington Watch Committee and, most recently, its Board of Directors. Her resume also includes a stint with the Mid-West Farm Report Radio Network in Wisconsin. Hoff joins three other paid contributors to the service, one of whom is based in Washington, DC, alongside content from member broadcasters nationwide.

NAFB News Service Committee Chair Jesse Allen said, “Stephanie brings tremendous ag journalism experience and a new broadcasting voice to the News Service at a time when we are focused on growing the reach, impact, and value of this unique member benefit for broadcasters and allied industry members alike.”