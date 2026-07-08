John Clay Wolfe Show Doubles Reach in iHeartMedia Deal

The John Clay Wolfe Show is expanding its national reach. Beginning July 11, iHeartMedia will carry the automotive talk and entertainment program on 116 stations, more than double its previous 55-station lineup, including a lift into NYC and Los Angeles.

The four-hour Saturday morning program, which is moving distribution from Cumulus Media’s Westwood One to iHeart’s Premiere Networks, will also continue its live, interactive simulcast on YouTube. Each week, Wolfe offers insights into vehicle values and market trends while interacting directly with listeners, regularly purchasing cars live on-air.

Marking one of the show’s first major broadcasts under the new agreement, the John Clay Wolfe Show will broadcast live Saturday, July 25, from Jay Leno’s Garage, with Jay Leno appearing as a special guest.

Wolfe said, “For 20 years we’ve never tried to fit into a radio format. We’ve simply tried to make people laugh. The cars brought people to the show, but the stories, characters, the guests and the friendships are what kept them coming back every Saturday. We’re grateful to everyone who’s been part of the journey and excited to welcome a whole new audience.”

iHeartMedia Division President Eddie Martiny commented, “Wolfe has built one of the most entertaining and engaging programs in radio, and we’re excited to expand his reach across our platform.”