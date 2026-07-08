Cumulus Puts RVP Don Boyd Over Four More Deep South Markets

Cumulus Media Regional Vice President Don Boyd is adding oversight of 16 stations across Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans, LA, and Columbus-Starkville, MS, alongside his previous domain of Mobile, AL, Fort Walton Beach, and Pensacola, FL.

Boyd joined Cumulus in 2001 as General Sales Manager for Nashville. He left in 2008 to serve as Vice President of Advertising for Dickey Publishing, returning in 2014 as General Sales Manager for Atlanta. He was promoted to Vice President/Market Manager of Cumulus Mobile, AL, in late 2017, then to Regional Vice President in 2023.

Cumulus President of Operations Bob Walker said, “We are excited to expand Don’s role in the region. He is an accomplished leader that helps markets focus on how to help clients grow their business with unique partnerships with our brands and our digital solutions. We are eager to see the impact he will have on the broader region.”

Boyd added, “I’m very excited to take on this expanded role. We’ve got top-performing radio stations, strong digital capabilities, and a great team in place. Looking forward to relocating to Baton Rouge and getting to work across these markets.”