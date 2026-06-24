Red Apple Makes a Sterling Choice For ‘Other Side of Midnight’

Red Apple Audio Networks has named Walter Sterling the new voice of the nationally syndicated The Other Side of Midnight, live weeknights on 20 affiliates, including flagship 77 WABC. He succeeds Lionel, who departed the slot after less than a year.

Sterling’s career includes stints as VP of ABC Radio Networks, EVP of NBC-owned FM stations, and an early role at SiriusXM. Most recently, he hosted Sterling Every Damn Night on Audacy Philadelphia’s 1210 WPHT, and has been syndicated nationally with Sterling on Sunday for more than a decade through Talk Media Network.

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “Walter embodies everything that makes great overnight radio special. He is smart, relatable, endlessly curious, and has a rare ability to make every listener feel like they are part of the conversation. Whether he’s discussing the unexplained, sharing remarkable stories, or taking calls from across America, Walter creates a sense of companionship that overnight audiences crave. We are thrilled to welcome him to Red Apple Audio Networks and proud to bring his unique talent to stations and listeners across the country.”

Sterling stated, “There is something magical about overnight radio. It’s the one part of the day when listeners let down their guard and have real conversations. They share their stories, their questions, their experiences, and together we explore the fascinating, funny, mysterious, and sometimes unbelievable side of life.”

“To be heard on legendary stations like WABC, WGN, and KMOX is both a professional milestone and a personal honor. I’m excited to spend the nights with listeners across America and build a community where every voice matters and every story is worth telling.”