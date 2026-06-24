Andrew Frausto Rises to General Sales Manager at SBS LA

Andrew Frausto is moving up at Spanish Broadcasting System Los Angeles. Two years after joining as Local Sales Manager, SBS has promoted him to General Sales Manager, where he will oversee all revenue operations across La Raza 97.9 (KLAX) and Mega 96.3 (KXOL).

Frausto joined SBS Los Angeles in 2024 following a tenure as an Account Executive at Univision. Before that, he served as an Account Manager at Telemundo.

SBS Los Angeles General Manager Rachel Elster said, “Andrew has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and a deep understanding of our business. Since joining SBS, he has earned the respect of our team, our clients, and our agency partners through his commitment to excellence and results. This promotion reflects both his contributions to our success and our confidence in his ability to lead our sales organization into the future.”

Frausto stated, “SBS has built an incredible team and a powerful connection with the Southern California Hispanic community. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented staff and valued partners to drive growth and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”