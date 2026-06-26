When Big Radio Scales Down, Local Radio Should Scale In

This week’s iHeartMedia layoffs should not be treated as a “told you so” moment, a punchline, or another round of industry blood sport. People lost jobs. Families were affected. Careers were interrupted. That should not be discussed lightly.

But it should be discussed honestly.

The latest round of cuts clarifies something the radio business has been avoiding for years: national scale may help a company manage costs, platforms, and distribution, but it cannot fully replace the local presence that made radio different in the first place.

That is not nostalgia. It is strategy.

I received my first radio paycheck in the late 1980s and later worked through consolidation, format changes, and corporate ownership at more than one national broadcaster. Most recently, I worked on a national podcast in a Top 10 market. For the last four years, while battling cancer twice, I have listened from the outside, not as a consultant or corporate strategist, but with a radio person’s ear.

When I tune in now, which is less often than I wish, I still want radio to matter.

Increasingly, I notice not only what I hear, but what I do not hear.

The largest legacy radio companies had the ratings, the reach, the brands and the history. What they could not preserve was a revenue structure capable of supporting all the expectations placed on those assets. That does not mean the product was worthless. It means the model became strained.

Since the early 2000s, major operators have repeatedly relied on restructurings, bankruptcies, debt deals, cost reductions and staff cuts. At the same time, the industry has often asked local markets to accept more centralized programming, more shared services and fewer people in the building.

That may solve a spreadsheet problem. It does not always solve a listener problem.

iHeart’s recent realignment was described with language familiar to anyone who reads corporate media announcements: stronger platforms, deeper connections, greater precision, creativity, authenticity and the development of leading and rising talent. The word “community” appeared because it has to appear. So did phrases meant to suggest connection, innovation and local relevance.

Those are worthy goals. The question is whether the operating model supports them.

There is an obvious tension in promising deeper connection while removing more of the people who actually live in the places being served. There is tension in praising authenticity while replacing market-level texture with national efficiency. There is tension in calling something community when more of the daily sound is built outside the community.

That is not an argument against national talent. Great national talent has always had a place in radio. The question is whether national scale should become the default answer for every local problem.

Radio’s advantage was never only that it had transmitters, playlists, contests or personalities. Its advantage was that it was present.

It knew the diner. It knew the coach. It knew the mayor, the morning traffic choke point, the strange local argument, the school fundraiser, the storm that changed everyone’s plans and the listener who called often enough to become part of the show.

That kind of presence is hard to fake.

The irony is that iHeart’s own consumer research points toward the very thing that heavy centralization risks weakening. The company’s “Human Consumer” study found that people are digitally fatigued and looking for authenticity in an increasingly algorithmic world.

That is a useful finding. But the answer is not simply content made by humans instead of machines, polished to a national sheen and distributed at scale.

The listener’s problem with algorithmic media is not only that a computer helped choose it. It is the feeling of detachment, placelessness, and indifference to ordinary life. An out-of-market voice may not be artificial intelligence, but it can still feel artificial to the place.

That is the nuance radio understood better than anyone, or at least it once did.

For years, programmers, consultants, owners, and industry writers have warned about the slow flattening of local radio. The warning became repetitive because the problem became repetitive. But there is now a strategic opening for smaller owners, independent operators and regional groups.

If the largest companies continue to nationalize, sanitize and flatten more of their local properties, smaller operators have a chance to differentiate in the one place national platforms cannot easily copy: on the street.

The worst mistake would be to imitate the largest companies at a smaller scale.

Maybe the better business question is simpler.

How many towns are now served by multiple signals with one or two local personalities, or sometimes none at all?

Maybe the city is better served by one or two strategic signals with real staff, local sales integration, in-town content creation and visible community presence.

That does not mean pretending it is 1989. It does not mean ignoring digital, podcasting, video, social platforms, targeted advertising, data or modern sales tools.

It means using those tools to create something local, not merely to distribute something generic.

A website is not a community strategy. A saved aircheck is not a podcast strategy. A generic social post is not engagement. An app is not digital first.

The responsibility is to create again.

That means asking what a station can make that no one else in the market can make. It means finding the special moments again: the funny exchange at the diner, the coach whose team finally won, the local business taking a chance, the family event that became a town story, the storm, the parade, the fundraiser, the high school game, the listener everyone recognizes, and the local debate no national show could possibly understand.

Those intersections of ordinary life and shared attention are not small things. They are the product.

One fully committed local station may do more for an audience, advertisers, and the bottom line than a cluster of thin brands running on efficiency alone.

Radio does not need to abandon scale, technology, or national talent. But it should stop confusing scale with connection.

The strategic opportunity is clear: when big radio scales down, local radio should scale in.

Erik Cudd is a three-decade broadcast professional and journalist living outside Washington, DC.