After 36 Years in OKC, Davis Adds Colorado Springs for Cumulus

Jay Davis has spent 36 years building one market for Cumulus Media. Now he’s got two. Cumulus has promoted Davis to Regional Vice President, adding oversight of the company’s six Colorado Springs stations to the Oklahoma City cluster he has run since 2015.

Davis joined Cumulus Oklahoma City in late 1989 as a sales representative, moved into sales management in 1997, before his ascent to Vice President and Market Manager. He will continue leading the Oklahoma City cluster’s five audio brands alongside his new Colorado Springs responsibilities.

The Colorado Springs cluster includes Cat Country 95.1 (KATC), Xtra Sports Radio 1300 (KCSF-AM), 98.1 KKFM, 98.9 Magic FM (KKMG), 92.9 Peak FM (KKPK), and 740 KVOR.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Bob Walker said, “Jay is an accomplished leader and the perfect partner for the team in Colorado Springs. We are eager to see the impact he and the team will continue to have in that community for our listeners and clients.”

Davis commented, “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Cumulus Colorado Springs team. They have been and remain an established, successful, and meaningful market for Cumulus, with a great and tenured staff. I very much look forward to getting to work there. I feel certain that the best is ahead!”