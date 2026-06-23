After Six Years at CMG Jacksonville, Jules Riley Gets Atlanta

Jules Riley has programmed one of CMG’s most format-diverse clusters for the past six years; now, Cox Media Group is moving her up. Riley has been named Director of Operations and Programming for Atlanta’s B98.5 (WSB), 97.1 The River (WSRV), and 104.1 Kiss FM (WALR).

Riley came to CMG Jacksonville in August 2020 after nearly two years as iHeartMedia St. Louis SVP of Programming, where she oversaw a seven-brand cluster that included Classic Hits KLOU and Country KSD.

Her multi-format resume stretches back further still, with stops at WARH and WMVN in St. Louis, KPXK Phoenix, WBEN-FM Philadelphia, KICT and KFXJ Wichita, and Operations Manager roles at Scripps Tulsa and Citadel Wilkes-Barre. Alongside her programming career, she spent more than a decade as a voice-over talent with CESD and continues that work through Atlas Talent Agency.

Cox Media Group Atlanta Radio VP and Market Manager David Abel said, “Jules has achieved exceptional success throughout her career because she understands how to build strong brands, develop people, and lead high-performing teams. Her strategic mindset, operational expertise, and passion for connecting with audiences make her the ideal choice for this important leadership role.”