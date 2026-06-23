TAB Show 2026 Reveals Programming for Round Rock Roundup

The 2026 Texas Association of Broadcasters Show is giving a first look at programming across two full days expected to bring 1,200 broadcasters, engineers, sellers, and leaders all under one roof at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock on August 5 and 6.

For managers and sellers, Borrell Associates CEO Gordon Borrell opens the conference with a keynote on winning local business in a digital-first market, followed by three 90-minute workshops drilling into sales confidence, product mix, and what’s growing fastest in local advertising. The RAB’s Jeff Schmidt adds an AI-focused session built around practical applications for sales teams at every step of the process.

TAB also recruited Beth Mann of Edge Media Group in Kentucky and Tom McAuliffe of MyFMMedia.com in Massachusetts to lead “Radio Gold Idea Exchanges,” candid conversations on the business practices and creative strategies driving their year-over-year growth.

Collective Head’s Jimmy Steal hosts a programming track addressing radio’s perception in an on-demand world, community-driven revenue models, data-informed daypart strategy, and a session on talent as radio’s last true competitive edge, featuring iHeartMedia Austin’s 98.1 KVET morning hosts JB & Sandy.

Engineers and IT teams get two full days of hands-on sessions covering real-world AI applications, RF sweeping, podcast studio builds, SNMP setup, tower maintenance, advanced STL options, C-Band transition strategies, and an FCC regulatory outlook.

The show closes with the Awards Gala honoring Texas radio’s best. Ben Downs of Bryan Broadcasting takes the Lifetime Achievement Award, Jan Fritz of Hill Country Broadcasting is named Pioneer Broadcaster of the Year, Paul Gleiser of ATW Media earns Radio Broadcaster of the Year, and Cox Media Group San Antonio receives Radio Station of the Year.

TAB President Oscar Rodriguez said, “With all local stations facing the same challenges, we’re putting out the welcome mat for broadcasters in the surrounding states so we can all grow and succeed together, though any U.S. broadcaster is welcome. We’ve built a ‘learn real stuff and put it to work’ kind of conference that’s affordable and time-efficient, with content relevant to independent operators and station groups serving markets of all sizes.”

Registration is now open on the TAB website, with the extension of special member pricing to its broadcast neighbors in New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana.