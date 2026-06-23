WCCO Raises $82K for Blood Cancer Patients in Minneapolis

Audacy Minneapolis’ 830 WCCO raised more than $82,000 during its fourth annual “Cure Blood Cancer Radio Auction,” supporting the National Marrow Donor Program and its mission to connect blood cancer patients with life-saving stem cell donors.

The auction ran for 12 hours at NMDP world headquarters in Minneapolis, offering listeners the chance to bid on luxury travel packages, VIP sports and concert tickets, and curated local dining experiences. WCCO hosts conducted interviews with transplant recipients and patients alongside NMDP executives throughout the broadcast.

Audacy WCCO Brand Manager Brad Lane said, “The auction experiences created excitement. Our fans created impact. In an era of infinite content and fractured attention, this event wasn’t just a fundraiser. It was a reminder that radio still matters. It still creates community, inspires generosity, and has the power to turn listeners into neighbors united behind a common cause. We’re honored to help bring people together in support of NMDP’s mission.”

NMDP CEO Amy Ronneberg said, “On behalf of NMDP and the patients we serve, thank you to 830 WCCO and their listeners for the incredible generosity and continued commitment to help more patients access life-saving cell therapy. Just this month, NMDP celebrated facilitating our 150,000th transplant, a milestone made possible by the donors, supporters, researchers, and partners who share our commitment to saving lives.”

“Support from partners like 830 WCCO helps make these moments possible by advancing research, supporting patients, and ensuring more people can access the life-saving cell therapy they need.”