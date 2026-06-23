NPR Fortifies Marketing and Comms With Dual VP Adds

Public media is under pressure, and NPR is reinforcing the people responsible for growing its audience and shaping its public narrative. Kristin Hume has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing, and Juliet Barbara has been named VP of Communications.

Hume joined NPR in 2019 and has led campaigns including “For Your Right to be Curious” and “More Voices, More Ears,” with a focus on connecting younger and more diverse listeners to the network. In her new role, she will oversee marketing and audience development across NPR’s products, shows, and platforms.

Barbara joined NPR in August 2025 and has led the organization’s media relations and publicity work. She previously served as Communications Director for the Wikimedia Foundation, where she led strategic messaging, media relations, and product outreach.

NPR Chief Marketing Officer Mishka Pitter-Armand said, “Kristin’s appointment positions the NPR Network to strengthen long and short-term strategies for building our audiences across podcasts, programs, and platforms. She has proven her ability to use audience insights to deliver business results in both audience and revenue growth.”

Hume commented, “I view this work as a form of community building — using insights to connect new audiences with the stories and music they’ll love. NPR’s journalism and cultural programming improves the lives of millions every day, yet there is still a real opportunity to reach those who haven’t discovered us yet.”

NPR SVP of Communications Heather Walls stated, “Public media is entering a defining period, and Juliet is the kind of leader this moment demands: thoughtful, strategic, and experienced in navigating complex institutions through change. She brings a deep appreciation for the work of public service journalism, and will be an essential partner in helping NPR reach broader audiences and deepen public trust in our journalism.”

Barbara added, “The opportunity ahead is to bring NPR’s journalism and mission to more of the American public, and to make sure our work is understood for what it is: indispensable.”