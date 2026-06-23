NPR’s Juana Summers Joins Baltimore Public Media Board

Baltimore Public Media is bringing four new voices to its board. The newly elected directors to the parent organization of WYPR and WTMD span journalism, philanthropy, business, and civic engagement, and will begin their terms at the start of BPM’s 2027 fiscal year.

NPR’s All Things Considered co-host Juana Summers joins the board alongside Baltimore Community Foundation Associate VP of Marketing and Communications Becky Eisen, entrepreneur and angel investor Kory Bailey, and MDDC Press Association and Executive Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Snyder.

Summers is a nationally recognized journalist with more than a decade of coverage across politics, public affairs, and national news, with reporting and editorial roles at NPR, The Associated Press, CNN, and Politico. Eisen previously spent more than a decade at McCormick & Company, most recently as Director of Global Consumer Strategy.

Bailey formerly served as CEO of UpSurge Baltimore and Chief Ecosystem Officer of the Greater Baltimore Committee, and is a Venture Partner at NextGen Venture Partners. Snyder is founder of RS Partners, Inc. and has spent more than two decades in news media and nonprofit leadership, including as Vice President and General Manager of The Daily Record.

Baltimore Public Media President and CEO Craig Swagler said, “Becky, Kory, Rebecca, and Juana each bring extraordinary experience and perspectives spanning journalism, philanthropy, business, and civic engagement. Their collective insight will help us continue to grow our impact, strengthen our service to the community, and position Baltimore Public Media for an even stronger future.”

BPM Board of Directors Chair Dr. Brad Schlaggar said, “This election reflects the Board’s commitment to thoughtful stewardship and strong governance as BPM continues to grow and evolve.”