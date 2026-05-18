NAFB Brings Rural Radio’s Case to Capitol Hill

In March, state broadcast associations headed to Capitol Hill to tell their stories of community service and advocate for radio access. Earlier this month, farm broadcasters got their shot, as NAFB members arrived on Capitol Hill for Washington Watch.

In the latest NAB Airtime podcast, NAFB National Vice President Susan Littlefield said the timing sharpened the stakes for broadcasters making their case to policymakers. “It’s one of the most exciting times for broadcasters, especially some of the newer ones who’ve never had the chance to experience hill visits and really some in-depth meetings with the movers and shakers of the political side of our industries,” Littlefield stated.

NAFB West Region Vice President Andy Schwab commented, “One of the biggest news pieces coming out of Washington, DC. for the nation’s farmers and ranchers was the House passing the farm bill. It’s set to be reauthorized every five years.”

Farm broadcasters serve as a critical link between complex federal policy and the producers navigating its real-world impact, from commodity programs to drought conditions. A 2025 NAFB listenership study conducted by Kynetec Research found that 42% of farmers and ranchers ranked farm radio as their number one source for reliable ag news, ahead of social media, television, and other platforms.

More than a third tune in multiple times daily, with mobility a key driver. 89% of farmers listen while driving, and 73% while operating equipment. The research also found that hearing a broadcaster mention a product directly influences purchasing behavior, with 65% of farmers saying they’d follow up with a local retailer after a radio mention.

Littlefield said that role demands a commitment to nonpartisan coverage. “We’re going to be right smack dab in the middle. We want to be able to share what’s happening here in DC without laying politically one side or the other.”

That positioning, Schwab noted, is something rural audiences recognize and value. “When we’re in the rural communities, we’re getting recognition. These folks are saying, we really appreciate what you do — because it does mean a lot to those farmers and ranchers to know what the cattle markets are doing, the grain markets are doing.”