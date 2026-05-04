Jessi Whitten Returns To CPR Indie 102.3 To Take PD Chair

Colorado Public Radio has named Jessi Whitten Program Director of Indie 102.3 (KVOQ), bringing back a familiar voice to lead the station following a national search. Whitten previously served as Music Director for KVOQ, including its previous branding as OpenAir.

She most recently served as Director of Audience and Partnerships at Levitt Pavilion.

Whitten has been part of Indie 102.3 since its earliest days, serving as host, Music Director, and Assistant Program Director through the station’s evolution from OpenAir to its 2019 rebrand. In her new role, she will oversee programming strategy, music direction, and audience growth, with a focus on highlighting diverse voices and deepening connections between listeners and the Colorado music community.

Whitten begins June 8.

Colorado Public Radio Senior Vice President of Content & Planning Sean Nethery remarked, “After a rigorous national recruitment, it is clear that Jessi has the mix of passion, skills, experience and strategic mindset to help the team and the organization move Indie forward.”

Whitten said, “I am thrilled to rejoin this incredibly talented team on a dedicated basis to help bring the future of Indie 102.3 into focus.”