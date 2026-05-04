GetUp Crew’s Pebbles Exits Mornings at Boston’s Hot 96.9

After more than three decades as a morning drive fixture in Boston, Susan Semedo, known on-air as Pebbles, is stepping away from daily mornings at Beasley Media Group’s Hip-Hop and R&B Hot 96.9 (WBQT) to focus full-time on her “Positively Pebbles” brand.
Semedo joined Hot 96.9 at its launch in January 2013 after more than 15 years at Jam’n 94.5 (WJMN), where she built the morning franchise that eventually followed her across the dial. At Hot 96.9, she anchored The GetUp Crew alongside Ramiro, Melissa, and Leroy, taking it into syndication in 2024.
Her public affairs program, Voices with Pebbles, earned a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation in the Local Public Affairs category. In 2023, the Massachusetts Association of Broadcasters named her Broadcaster of the Year, and she has been inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
Positively Pebbles, which includes a podcast and weekly newsletter, will serve as her primary platform going forward.
Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase said, “Pebbles is a true connector and storyteller whose impact extends far beyond the airwaves. Her ability to engage audiences in meaningful ways is unmatched, and we look forward to supporting the continued evolution of the Positively Pebbles brand.”
Hot 96.9 Program Director Scott Morello stated, “Few people lead with the kind of authenticity and heart that Pebbles does, and that is why she has built such a meaningful connection with our audience. While she will be greatly missed in mornings, her impact on HOT 96.9 and the community is undeniable. We look forward to seeing her expand the Positively Pebbles brand and continue inspiring audiences in new ways.”
Beasley Media Group Boston VP and Market Manager Mary Menna said, “Pebbles has been an integral part of HOT 96.9 and a powerful voice in the Boston community. Her passion, authenticity, and commitment to making a difference have resonated deeply with listeners, and we’re excited to see her continue to grow and inspire through her Positively Pebbles Podcast and weekly newsletter. These qualities have set her apart. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her continued success and happiness in this next chapter.”
Pebbles said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the years I’ve been able to spend connecting with our listeners every morning. This next chapter allows me to put even more energy into Positively Pebbles – a platform all about connection, sharing real stories, making a meaningful difference, and shining a light on the good in the world. I am incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received over the years and for the opportunity to use my voice to make a difference. I want to thank Mary Menna, the Beasley family, Scott Morello, and my morning show teammates, Ramiro, Melissa, and Leroy, for an unforgettable journey!”