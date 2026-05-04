GetUp Crew’s Pebbles Exits Mornings at Boston’s Hot 96.9

Pebbles said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the years I’ve been able to spend connecting with our listeners every morning. This next chapter allows me to put even more energy into Positively Pebbles – a platform all about connection, sharing real stories, making a meaningful difference, and shining a light on the good in the world. I am incredibly grateful for the support I’ve received over the years and for the opportunity to use my voice to make a difference. I want to thank Mary Menna, the Beasley family, Scott Morello, and my morning show teammates, Ramiro, Melissa, and Leroy, for an unforgettable journey!”