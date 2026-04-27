Tilt the Clock: Control Your Time, Control Your Sales

When coaching sales talent, I encourage individual sellers to do all they can to naturally raise their “Time Spent Selling.” The most valuable shift a local radio salesperson can make is not learning a new closing line or a new pitch; it is learning how to control their time.

Sales success is largely a function of time spent in front of qualified prospects. Everyone knows this, but not everyone becomes successful in moving their world consistently in that direction, and that creates a resistance in your checking account.

Many salespeople unknowingly allow their day to be consumed by tasks that feel productive but do not move revenue forward. The challenge is easier to fall prey to than almost anyone thinks.

The discipline is simple, but not easy: Continuously tilt your schedule toward selling and away from everything else.

Start by redefining what “work” actually means. Real work is time spent prospecting, presenting, following up, and closing. Everything else — emails, internal meetings, paperwork, spec creation, CRM updates — is support work.

Support work matters, but it should never dominate your day. The best salespeople aggressively protect their prime selling hours, typically mid-morning through late afternoon, and refuse to let low-value tasks invade that window.

One effective strategy is time blocking with intention.

Build your day around “money hours.” If this sounds like building your own gameshow, that’s because it kind of is. For example, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., your only job is to be in motion with prospects — calls, appointments, walk-ins, Zooms.

Administrative work gets pushed to the edges of the day: Early morning or late afternoon. This creates a psychological boundary that forces better decision-making about how time is spent.

Next, reduce friction in your workflow. And many people underestimate this.

Many salespeople waste hours reinventing proposals, searching for information, or waiting on internal support. Create templates for emails, proposals, and presentations. Develop a repeatable process for building campaigns. Partner closely with sales assistants or support staff and give them clear, standardized instructions.

The goal is to shorten the time between opportunity and execution so you can get back in front of the next prospect faster.

Another key is learning to say no — or at least “not now.” See your job as helping others and try to retain framing around when you accomplish things so you control your time.

Internal meetings, unnecessary brainstorming sessions, and excessive reporting can quietly drain your day. Before accepting any task, ask a simple question: “Does this directly help me generate revenue today or tomorrow?” If the answer is no, defer it, delegate it, or decline it.

Protecting your schedule is not selfish; it is professional.

Pipeline discipline also plays a major role. When your pipeline is thin, you tend to over-prepare, overthink, and overwork each opportunity. When your pipeline is full, you move with urgency and clarity.

Daily prospecting — non-negotiable prospecting — keeps your funnel healthy and reduces the temptation to hide in busy work.

Much of this is about prepping your schedule and planning for success ahead of time.

Finally, measure what matters.

Track how many hours per day you are actually in front of prospects. Not thinking about prospects. Not emailing prospects. Actually engaging with them. Keep score. Become self-competitive. If that number is low, your income will reflect it. If that number consistently rises, your results will follow.

In the end, success in local radio sales is not mysterious. It is mathematical.

More quality conversations lead to more opportunities, which lead to more revenue.

The salesperson who wins is the one who takes control of their calendar, eliminates the noise, and relentlessly prioritizes time where it counts most — face-to-face with the people who can say yes.

Are you prepared to be THAT person on your team?