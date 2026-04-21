MediaCo Names Castro SVP & Controller, De La Cruz SF GM

MediaCo continues to stack its leadership bench on two fronts. The company has named Roberto Castro Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller while tapping Christian De La Cruz as General Manager and VP, Director of Sales for its San Francisco market.

Castro arrives with 30 years of media and entertainment finance experience, most recently capping a nearly 24-year run at Spanish Broadcasting System as VP of Finance. Before SBS, he spent more than six years at DIRECTV Latin America as Accounting and Consolidation Manager and Senior Auditor, and earlier served as an auditor at Coopers & Lybrand, LLP. He holds an MPA in Accounting from the University of Miami Herbert Business School and a BBA in Accounting from Loyola University New Orleans.

De La Cruz brings more than 15 years of Hispanic and general market broadcast experience to the San Francisco role. He most recently served as General Manager for SBS San Francisco, where he oversaw operations and revenue strategy across the market’s top-performing radio assets, including La Raza 93.3 FM.

MediaCo CEO and President Albert Rodriguez commented, “As we progress in executing on our growth strategy and building on our momentum, we have continued to strengthen our organization with seasoned media industry executives who are aligned with our vision and strategic plan. We look forward to working with Roberto as we scale our multimedia platform and focus on improving upon our operating performance to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

MediaCo EVP and Chief Financial Officer Debra DeFelice said, “Roberto’s appointment further strengthens the foundation of our finance organization as we scale our operations and deepen best practices across all financial functions. He brings valuable experience as we continue to ensure high-quality financial reporting, maintain strong internal controls and support disciplined financial management during a period of strong growth.”

MediaCo SVP, Station Group Luis Fernandez Rocha said, “Christian is exactly the kind of leader we are investing in as we scale MediaCo’s local and national growth strategy. He brings a sharp commercial mindset, deep market expertise, and a proven ability to turn audience momentum into revenue. San Francisco is a critical market for us, and Christian will play a key role in accelerating our growth and strengthening our position with advertisers.”

Castro commented, “I am thrilled to join MediaCo at this exciting time in the company’s growth trajectory. MediaCo has developed a unique set of content and distribution assets, including media brands that resonate with multicultural audiences nationally due to their cultural relevance, authenticity and multiplatform accessibility. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to building on the company’s success.”

De La Cruz added, “Joining MediaCo in the San Francisco market marks an exciting next chapter. This is one of the most dynamic and influential markets in the country. I’m energized by the opportunity to build on MediaCo’s momentum — driving growth, deepening community connections, and delivering results for our partners.”