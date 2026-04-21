What To See at NAB: Your Tuesday Show Guide

Tuesday at NAB Show 2026 keeps the momentum going with a morning celebration of broadcast excellence, followed by a strong run of sessions on digital revenue, local advertising, and radio’s role in one of the biggest cultural moments in American history.

We Are Broadcasters

10:00 – 11:00a | N141: Main Stage

NAB’s signature celebration of the industry returns to open Tuesday, with awards spanning television, radio, digital innovation, and engineering.

LABF Co-chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes will present journalist and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca with the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation Insight Award. NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will award comedian Nate Bargatze with the NAB Television Chairman’s Award, who will join the program for a conversation on his career and the reach of broadcasting.

In addition, Hearst Television’s Mike Rosellini takes home the NAB Digital Leadership Award, broadcast consultant Bert Goldman earns the Radio Engineering Achievement Award, and Sinclair Broadcast Group SVP Harvey Arnold receives the television equivalent.

Your Digital Ad Sales Suck! A Revenue Model Built by Broadcasters

11:00 – 11:30a | TV and Radio HQ Theater

A blunt title for a session with a pointed message: traditional digital sales vendors aren’t built for broadcasters, and there’s a better path. McVay Media President and Radio Ink columnist Mike McVay moderates as NuLeaf Digital/Crowd Fire Solutions CEO Todd Baker, New West Broadcasting President and GM Chris Leonard, and Crowd Fire Solutions President Remington Phillips lay out a turnkey digital ad sales model developed by broadcasters for broadcasters.

America 250: Owning the Moment – How Radio and TV Will Drive Community, Culture and Revenue in 2026

11:15a – 12:00p | N259LMR

America’s 250th anniversary is just over two months away, and this session makes the case that broadcasters, particularly local ones, are uniquely positioned to own it. NAB EVP of Public Affairs Michelle Lehman moderates a panel that includes NBCUniversal Local VP of Programming Maggie McCarthy Baxter, Sinclair Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Moore, and Salem Media President of Broadcast Allen Power.

Attendees will also get an early look at “Our American Story, Local Edition,” a customizable guide designed to help stations build on-air content, community partnerships, and promotional campaigns around the Semiquincentennial.

The Local Advertising Buying Landscape: What’s Driving Digital Sales, Revenue, and Growth Opportunities

1:30 – 2:30p | N259LMR

RAB President/CEO Mike Hulvey moderates this dive into Borrell Associates and RAB’s 14th annual digital benchmarking report with Gordon Borrell, Bonneville VP of Digital Sales Aleece Southern, and Marketron Senior Director of Digital Strategy Dustin Wilson.

For full NAB Show 2026 coverage live from Las Vegas, follow Radio Ink’s daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.