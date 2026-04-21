Cox Media Group Tampa Welcomes Back Aaron Miller

After nearly seven years in California, Aaron Miller will return to Cox Media Group Tampa as Director of Sales, guiding sales strategy, talent development, and revenue growth. He rejoins the Tampa team after serving as SVP for Audacy Sacramento.

Miller previously served as a General Sales Manager for CMG Tampa from 2010 to 2019, responsible for 102.5 The Bone (WHPT) and 107.3 The Eagle (WXGL). Before CMG, he notched 14 years at iHeartMedia.

CMG Tampa VP and Market Manager Jason Meder said, “Aaron’s experience, leadership, and passion for our Radio make him a tremendous asset to our Tampa leadership team. We’re excited to welcome him back and look forward to the impact he will have on our sales organization, our clients, and our continued growth in the Tampa market.”