It’s Knight Time In Jacksonville As CMG Picks Branding Leader

Cox Media Group Jacksonville’s Hot 106-5 (WHJX) named Shawn Knight as Assistant Director of Branding and Programming. Knight will support programming and promotional campaigns while hosting afternoons on Hot 106-5 and middays on Power 106-1 (WJGL).

Knight brings more than 30 years of radio experience to WHJX’s leadership team, with program leadership roles logged at Tyler, TX; Columbus, GA; and Chicago. It was in the Windy City where he found his beginnings in broadcasting at Kennedy King College’s WKKC. In his new role, he will report to Elroy Smith, the HOT 106-5/Power 106-1 Director of Branding & Programming and CMG Director of Urban Content.

Smith said, “This opportunity truly feels tailor-made to Shawn. Watching Shawn Knight’s growth at CMG Jacksonville has been incredible, and this next step is so well deserved. His energy, commitment, and genuine passion for business don’t just stand out; they elevate everyone around him. I’m excited to see the impact he’ll continue to make in this new role.”

Knight commented, “I am truly humbled by this opportunity to expand my expertise in programming for CMG and the city of Jacksonville. For the past year, I have considered Duval County home, and I am looking forward to further serving my community. Thank you to Rob Babin, Bill Theil, Jimmy Farrell, Jules Riley, and Elroy Smith for entrusting me with this opportunity.”