Generating A 14-Week Leads Program For Local Sellers

A disciplined leads program is one of the simplest ways to transform sales performance, yet it’s often the least consistently executed. A focused 14-week structure creates both accountability and momentum; two ingredients every sales team needs.

Leads provide that incentive, jump-starting conversations and in-person activity with potential customers.

The premise is straightforward: each seller receives ten (10) targeted leads per week, and it is mandatory that they work them in person, equipped with a CNA (Customer Needs Analysis) to guide the conversation. This isn’t the only thing sellers will do each week, but adding this 14-week program allows you to mix things up with a specific style of activity where you can track results as a team and as a seller/sales manager.

The Prep

The power of this program begins with preparation. The sales manager does the heavy lifting upfront by researching and curating leads based on category, spending behavior, market gaps, and opportunity signals.

This ensures sellers are not wandering; they are walking into businesses where there is a reason to believe revenue can be generated.

Categories can rotate weekly or be tailored to each seller’s strengths, but the key is intentional targeting, not randomness.

Mandatory Lead Running

From there, execution becomes non-negotiable.

Ten (10) leads per week is the standard.

And these are not calls. Not emails. The only count as in-person visits.

This requirement changes everything. It forces presence, urgency, and real human interactionl; something that cuts through the noise far better than digital outreach alone. Sellers are expected to show up prepared, CNA in hand, ready to ask smart questions, listen carefully, and uncover real needs.

The CNA is critical. It keeps the interaction focused and consultative rather than transactional.

Sellers aren’t pitching — they’re diagnosing.

What are the client’s goals?

Where are they underperforming?

What have they tried?

What is their appetite for growth?

This approach builds trust quickly and positions the seller as a partner instead of a vendor. Accountability is what sustains the program over the full 14 weeks.

Weekly check-ins should be structured and visible.

Did the seller complete all ten visits?

What was learned?

How many CNAs were completed?

were completed? What opportunities emerged?

All of this is to be reported at the next weekly sales meeting, where new leads will be generated and given to individual sellers.

This is not about punishment; it’s about consistency. Over time, patterns develop, confidence builds, and pipelines grow.

By week five or six, something shifts. Sellers begin to expect success.

By week ten, habits are formed.

By week fourteen, you don’t just have activity; you have a culture where proactive outreach, preparation, and face-to-face selling are the norm.

It’s time to replace “try” with “do.”